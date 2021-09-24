Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Warming up this weekend, humidity stays low

By Jessica Moore
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - Happy FRIDAY! Another day with a cool start with temperatures in the 50s! May need a light jacket in the morning but dress for a warm day this afternoon as highs build in the mid 80s! Mostly sunny day once again under a very bone dry and low to no humid day!

Friday night football forecast: for kickoff around 7pm, temperatures will be in the upper 70s as the sun begins to set around 7:08pm. By the time you’re headed home, temperatures will fall into the low 70s to upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: this weekend we’ll get a warm up from mother nature as temperatures get back to average for this time of year, which is in the upper 80s. For Saturday, the morning will be in the 50s to low 60s with a warm afternoon of highs in the upper 80s around 88. The good news for Saturday is that the humidity continues to remain low so it’ll feel pleasant outside under the sunny skies.

For Sunday, morning temperatures are back in the 60s, which is still pleasant. Highs on Sunday however will be in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees with a slightly more humid feel to the day. Rain chances remain absent with a very sunny day. Overall, it’ll be a nice day weather wise!

Monday and Tuesday have no major change to the weather. Look for more sunshine and likely no rain either days. If we are to see a single drop of rain, it will be Tuesday, but even then it will be few and far between. I won’t rule out a couple more clouds at times though. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, and lower 90s. This is about normal for late September, though.

TROPICS: Sam is now a Hurricane category 1 as of early Friday morning but by Sunday we could be looking at a major hurricane! This is still out in the Atlantic and nothing to worry about in the Gulf states, but we’ll keep watching.

Have a great Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Louisiana State Police Trooper Jacob Brown
Former Louisiana State Police trooper indicted on civil rights charge
According to Sheriff Larry Rowe, Bontrequel Nickleberry has turned himself in on the morning of...
Man turns himself in following fatal shooting in east Texas
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
17-year-old in police custody following armed robbery, police chase
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Remains found in gator identified as 71-year-old missing after attack

Latest News

this weekend we're warming up
Weekend forecast
Temperatures will be a little warmer this weekend but the humidity will still be low
Great weather Friday ahead of a gradual warm up
Temperatures will be a little warmer this weekend but the humidity will still be low
Great weather heats up by next week
Satellite imagery from the European Space Agency shows damage to the Delta Farms area near...
Satellite imagery seems to indicate Hurricane Ida caused significant damage to parts of Louisiana’s coast