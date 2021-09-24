Warming up this weekend, humidity stays low

(KSLA) - Happy FRIDAY! Another day with a cool start with temperatures in the 50s! May need a light jacket in the morning but dress for a warm day this afternoon as highs build in the mid 80s! Mostly sunny day once again under a very bone dry and low to no humid day!

Friday night football forecast: for kickoff around 7pm, temperatures will be in the upper 70s as the sun begins to set around 7:08pm. By the time you’re headed home, temperatures will fall into the low 70s to upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: this weekend we’ll get a warm up from mother nature as temperatures get back to average for this time of year, which is in the upper 80s. For Saturday, the morning will be in the 50s to low 60s with a warm afternoon of highs in the upper 80s around 88. The good news for Saturday is that the humidity continues to remain low so it’ll feel pleasant outside under the sunny skies.

For Sunday, morning temperatures are back in the 60s, which is still pleasant. Highs on Sunday however will be in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees with a slightly more humid feel to the day. Rain chances remain absent with a very sunny day. Overall, it’ll be a nice day weather wise!

Monday and Tuesday have no major change to the weather. Look for more sunshine and likely no rain either days. If we are to see a single drop of rain, it will be Tuesday, but even then it will be few and far between. I won’t rule out a couple more clouds at times though. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, and lower 90s. This is about normal for late September, though.

TROPICS: Sam is now a Hurricane category 1 as of early Friday morning but by Sunday we could be looking at a major hurricane! This is still out in the Atlantic and nothing to worry about in the Gulf states, but we’ll keep watching.

Have a great Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.