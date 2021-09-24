Prize Fest
United Way of Greater Texarkana announces fundraising goal of $900,000

(Source: United Way of Greater Texarkana Facebook page)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Mark Bledsoe, director of United Way of Greater Texarkana has announced a goal of $900,000 for this year’s United Way campaign.

The announcement was made with the official kickoff of the 97th Annual Fundraising Drive. Bledsoe said they hope things will be different from the last campaign.

He said the pandemic caused many challenges for the organization, and as a result they fell short of their goal.

“The plan this year is to do more events live. We loss out about $100,000 in fundraising events due to COVID protocol. This year they are back on the books, and then a lot of the corporate events we had to do Zoom this year it’s about 50-50,” said Blesdoe.

United Way of Greater Texarkana provides funding for 30 agencies in nine Arkansas and Texas counties. The campaign will run through March of next year.

