Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

United Airlines fined $1.9 million for long ground delays

FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take...
FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. United Airlines has been fined, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, $1.9 million over 25 delayed flights in which passengers were stuck on the ground for at least three hours. It's the largest fine ever imposed by the U.S. Transportation Department for such long delays.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — United Airlines has been fined $1.9 million over 25 delayed flights in which passengers were stuck on the ground for at least three hours.

It’s the largest fine ever imposed by the U.S. Transportation Department for such long delays.

The government said Friday that the incidents occurred between late 2015 and February of this year.

More than 3,200 passengers were stuck on the planes without getting a chance to disembark.

Federal rules require airlines to give passengers a chance to deplane if a domestic flight sits on the ground for at least three hours or an international flight is grounded for at least four hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Former Louisiana State Police Trooper Jacob Brown
Former Louisiana State Police trooper indicted on civil rights charge
According to Sheriff Larry Rowe, Bontrequel Nickleberry has turned himself in on the morning of...
Man turns himself in following fatal shooting in east Texas
Officers got the call just after 6 a.m. to N. Market Street between Booth Drive and Deer Park...
Pedestrian struck by several vehicles, killed; N Market traffic diverted
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
R. Kelly’s fate now in jury’s hands in sex trafficking trial
Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked...
Electric company charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4
FILE - Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media...
Former ABC News executive says Chris Cuomo harassed her
For people who end up with COVID, monoclonal antibody infusions are showing to be a promising...
Additional monoclonal antibody treatment site opening in Natchitoches
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with President Joe Biden during the United...
Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow