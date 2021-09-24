Prize Fest
Shreveport man found guilty of manslaughter for deadly 2019 shooting

(Storyblocks)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport has been found guilty of manslaughter by a Caddo Parish jury.

The jury handed down its decision Friday, Sept. 24. The jury, which consisted of two men and 10 women, found LeDarron Demarion Carter, 28, guilty in connection with the shooting death of Deverous Holden, 25. It happened back on June 12, 2019 in the 400 block of Stoner Avenue.

LeDarron Carter, now 28, was found guilty in connection with the shooting death of Deverous Holden, 25.

[ORIGINAL STORY]

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Carter is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 14. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

