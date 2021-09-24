Prize Fest
Sabine Parish man arrested after more than 100 videos of child porn reportedly found on his phone

Joseph Vern Lewing, 39
Joseph Vern Lewing, 39(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANY, La. (KSLA) - A man from Sabine Parish is in custody after deputies reportedly found more than 100 videos of child pornography on his cellphone.

Joseph Vern Lewing, 39, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 23. Officials with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office say Lewing was initially arrested for felony drug charges back on Sept. 5 when his cellphone was seized. Detectives were able to extract data from Lewing’s phone and reportedly found more than 100 sexually exploitative videos of prepubescent children.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at Lewing’s house and seized a computer, several cellular devices, other digital media, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine. Officials say they will continue to search his electronic devices and more charges could be forthcoming.

Lewing was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles and on a warrant for distribution of schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine).

At this time, no bond has been set.

