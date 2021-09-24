Prize Fest
1 child dead, another injured in incident at Cross Lake; search underway for possible third child

A possible drowning was reported at Lake Pointe in Shreveport, La. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple agencies responded to Cross Lake Friday afternoon after getting reports of someone struggling in the water. A search is currently underway.

It happened Friday, Sept. 24 around 11:20 a.m. in the Lake Point area. According to dispatch records, at least 14 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officials with SFD say one child was found dead while another was rescued from the water and taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. A search is ongoing for a possible third child.

Shreveport officials are searching for someone in the water at Cross Lake.
Shreveport officials are searching for someone in the water at Cross Lake.
A possible drowning was reported at Lake Pointe in Shreveport, La. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Officials with SFD say they’re searching for the possible third juvenile in the water from a nearby bridge and the air as well. Helicopters are assisting in the search too. Multiple agencies are on scene. At this time, it’s unclear how the juveniles wound up in the water.

Police on scene say they’re going door-to-door looking for information about what happened. Anyone who knows anything should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3 or call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Details are limited right now. We will update this story when we have more information.

