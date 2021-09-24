Prize Fest kicks off on Sept. 24, extended to two weekends
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the first time ever, Prize Fest is extended to run through two weekends — serving up great food, thought-provoking films, live music and fashion.
Starting on Friday, Sept. 24, this weekend is dedicated to Fashion Prize and Music Prize. The next weekend is focused on Film Prize, Food Prize and Comedy Prize.
Here’s a breakdown of what to expect during Fashion Prize and Film Prize:
Music prize competitors are competing for the largest cash prize ever: $10,000.
Contestants were selected by a panel of national judges to compete this year.
Bands will be competing at the garage at the intersection of Market Street and Fannin Street in Downtown Shreveport from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.
Fashion Prize will feature a live runway show highlighting the work of six designers.
Fashion Prize contestants are competing for a $25,000 grand prize.
For information on weekend prices, schedules and every Prize Fest, visit its website here.
