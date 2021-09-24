Pedestrian struck by several vehicles, killed; N. Market traffic diverted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A pedestrian is dead following an incident where they were hit by several vehicles on the morning of Friday, Sept. 24.

Officers got the call just after 6 a.m. to N. Market Street between Booth Drive and Deer Park Road. According to police, the final driver stopped and called 911.

Other vehicles did not stop.

Drivers are being diverted onto Old Mooringsport Road.

Officers are canvassing the area to check surveillance video of the incident. Investigators remain on the scene, and the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.