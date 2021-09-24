More great weather this weekend; Rain expected next week

(KSLA) - The weather will continue to be great over the weekend. There will not be any rain, temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90s, but the humidity will be low. Rain will return next week.

This evening will be lovely! If you are going out at all, or heading to any Friday Night Football games, you will enjoy this weather. It will be nice and pleasant with temperatures cooling to the 70s by sunset. There will not be any humidity to make it feel bad at all. There should be a few thin clouds, but these will not bring any rain.

Overnight the thin clouds we have will clear out. It will be nice and sunny by first thing Saturday morning. Temperatures will be a little warmer though. It will cool to the mid to upper 50s. It will still be cool enough to leave the window open overnight.

This weekend will be beautiful! There will not be any rain around, but also the humidity will continue to be nice and low. Only a slight uptick is expected, but it will still be low enough to be considered perfect! Temperatures win the morning will be a tad warmer as well. It will be in the 50s to the lower 60s. Highs in the afternoon will get up to the upper 80s and lower 90s, so it will be a little hot again. Take advantage now, while the humidity is a little lower. It is expected to increase next week.

Monday has no major change to the weather. Look for more sunshine and rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, and lower 90s. This is about normal for late September, though.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a little wet. I expect the rain to return. It will be very scattered. I am not putting the rain chance very high for now, since I am not convinced that everyone will see rain. There could be a few storms involved at times. I would plan on having the umbrella with you on these two days. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday should go back to having somewhat dry weather. I have a 20% chance for showers Thursday and a 10% chance on Friday. It will be partly to mostly cloudy, so I do not expect much sunshine. Temperatures will heat back up to the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, things remain active. Sam has strengthened up to a hurricane. It should eventually become a major CAT 3 and possibly a CAT 4 by the end of this weekend. This should remain out in the Atlantic, but we will watch to see if this affects the east coast. It will certainly not enter the Gulf of Mexico. We are also watching a couple other areas with potential to develop. These are no threat to the Gulf of Mexico. We will be your First Alert once we believe there is any threat to the Gulf or the ArkLaTex.

Have a Fantastic Friday, and a great upcoming weekend!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.