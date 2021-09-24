Marshall police investigating hit-and-run; 2 seriously injured

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Investigators with the Marshall Police Department are working to learn more about a hit-and-run that left two people seriously injured.

Officers got multiple calls at 9:40 p.m. regarding a hit-and-run near the intersection of Sun Place and Five Notch Road.

According to investigators, the pair and their dog were hit from behind by a pickup truck traveling south on Five Notch Road.

The vehicle was described as a light-colored Dodge truck possibly from the 2000s to the mid-2010s. The pickup will likely have damage to the front passenger side of the bumper on the vehicle.

The vehicle has not been found at this time, according to Communications Coordinator for the City of Marshall, Jasmine Rios.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.

