It Takes a Village: Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club Steak and Burger Fundraiser

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Perseverance was a word used to describe life Thursday night (Sept. 23) at the 2021 Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club Steak and Burger Dinner Fundraiser. It was held at the Hilton in downtown Shreveport inside Market 104.

Nita Whitaker is the first Black Miss Louisiana. She's a vocalist, actress, and author. (Nita Whitaker)

Former Miss Louisiana, Nita Whitaker of Shreveport, talked about how it takes a village to raise children. She said there needs to be a call to action. Whitaker, now living in Houston, reminded the youth in attendance and those tuning in via Zoom that setbacks don’t mean failures and to always rely on the power of prayer. It took her almost a dozen tries to win Miss Louisiana. She is the first Black woman to win the title in the state.

The event was scaled back because of the pandemic. A small group appeared for the dinner in person. Others who purchased tickets picked up a steak or burger dinner and watched the program via Zoom from home.

KSLA News 12′s Domonique Benn served as the emcee for the event.

Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Louisiana, Middle School Youth of the Year (Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Shreveport)

Cornelia Mason was named Middle School Youth of the Year.

Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club High School Youth of the Year (Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Shreveport)

Andrew Houston was named High School Youth of the Year and received a $500 scholarship.

The fundraiser brought in more than $40,000. They’re hoping to raise $50,000.

