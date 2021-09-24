Houma man convicted of murder in 2019 Caddo Parish shooting death
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Louisiana man has been convicted of the murder of James Dale Gonyer, age 21.
Brandon Curtis McLaughlin, age 22, of Houma was found guilty of second-degree murder by a 12 person jury.
McLaughlin was accused of shooting Gonyer six times with a handgun. The shooting took place May 16, 2019, at the 7600 block of Blanchard-Latex Road.
When Mclaughlin returns to court for sentencing he faces the possibility of life behind bars without parole.
