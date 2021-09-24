Prize Fest
Harrison County Sheriff’s office searching for escaped inmate worker

Roy Lee Vaughn, 33, walked away from an assignment from the Harrison County Jail at 6:15 a.m....
Roy Lee Vaughn, 33, walked away from an assignment from the Harrison County Jail at 6:15 a.m. on the morning of Friday, Sept. 24.(HSCO | HSCO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an inmate worker who walked off from his assignment.

Roy Lee Vaughn, 33, walked away from an assignment from the Harrison County Jail at 6:15 a.m. on the morning of Friday, Sept. 24.

While he was being escorted to the trash dumpster, he fled from the area where the trash containers are washed. He left on foot and ran Eastbound on Bowie Street. Roy Vaughn was last seen wearing a dark blue ‘hospital scrub’ style shirt and blue pants.

Lt. Jay Webb | Harrison County Sheriff’s office

Vaughn is 6′1″ and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone who has any information regarding Vaughn’s escape or may have seen him is urged to contact 911.

