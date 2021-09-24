Balloon release, viewing taking place for Christian Smith

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A viewing is being held at the First Baptist Church in Haughton for Haughton High School football player Christian Smith.

The viewing began on the morning of Friday, Sept. 24 and will continue until 5 p.m. this evening. The church is located at 105 East Washington Avenue.

Before tonight’s football game, there will be a balloon release to honor Smith’s life.

A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 in the high school’s gym from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow the visitation.

