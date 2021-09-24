Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Balloon release, viewing taking place for Christian Smith

Christian Smith
Christian Smith(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A viewing is being held at the First Baptist Church in Haughton for Haughton High School football player Christian Smith.

The viewing began on the morning of Friday, Sept. 24 and will continue until 5 p.m. this evening. The church is located at 105 East Washington Avenue.

Before tonight’s football game, there will be a balloon release to honor Smith’s life.

A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 in the high school’s gym from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow the visitation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Former Louisiana State Police Trooper Jacob Brown
Former Louisiana State Police trooper indicted on civil rights charge
According to Sheriff Larry Rowe, Bontrequel Nickleberry has turned himself in on the morning of...
Man turns himself in following fatal shooting in east Texas
Officers got the call just after 6 a.m. to N. Market Street between Booth Drive and Deer Park...
Pedestrian struck by several vehicles, killed; N Market traffic diverted
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Shreveport man found guilty of manslaughter for deadly 2019 shooting
Christian Smith's services
Christian Smith's services
Police searching for escaped inmate
Police searching for escaped inmate