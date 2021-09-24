Prize Fest
Additional monoclonal antibody treatment site opening in Natchitoches

For people who end up with COVID, monoclonal antibody infusions are showing to be a promising...
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is now operating 13 monoclonal antibody therapy treatment sites, including a new one in Natchitoches.

These sites run by LDH will operate seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and have the capacity to serve more than 150 patients per day. On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Troy Mayeaux Ball Field parking lot in the Dixie Youth Recreation Complex (230 Dalme Dr.) will open in Natchitoches. The site can be accessed from E 5th Street by School Drive to Dalme Drive.

Community-based sites operating as of Sept. 24 are:

REGION 2: Baton Rouge

  • Baton Rouge General: 3600 North Blvd., Baton Rouge
  • Clinton Alternative Learning Center: 9414 Plank Rd., Clinton

REGION 3: South Central

  • Big Lots: 404 N Canal St., Thibodaux
  • Houma Municipal Community Center: 880 Verret St., Houma

REGION 4: Acadiana

  • Blackham Coliseum: 2330 Johnston St., Lafayette
  • Rayne Civic Center: 400 Frog Festival Dr., Rayne

REGION 5: Southwest

  • Burton Coliseum: 7001 Gulf Hwy., Lake Charles
  • DeQuincy Ball Fields: 97 Bond Rd., DeQuincy

REGION 6: Cenla

  • Byrd Regional Hospital at Deer Creek: 810 S 10th St., Leesville
  • Rapides Coliseum parking lot: 5600 Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria

REGION 7: Northwest

  • Louisiana Fairgrounds: 3701 Hudson Ave., Shreveport

REGION 8: Northeast

  • Moorehouse General Hospital: 323 W Walnut Ave., Bastrop
  • State Farm Building: 24 Accent Dr., Monroe

Monoclonal antibody treatment

Monoclonal antibodies are man-made antibodies produced in a laboratory that can mimic the human immune system response to infection. mAbs are designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells, thus neutralizing the virus that causes COVID-19.

Patients need to be referred by their doctor or other healthcare provider to a facility that offers mAb therapy such as a hospital or an infusion center. Walk-ins are also accepted at the new community sites, however walk-in patients must have a positive COVID-19 viral test.

Patients with a positive COVID-19 viral test should speak with their healthcare provider to determine whether they are eligible for mAb treatment and to discuss potential benefits and side effects.

Monoclonal antibody treatments may be used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who are within 10 days of the start of their symptoms, at least 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 40 kilograms (88 pounds), and are at a high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.

The federal government has developed a searchable national map that show locations that have received shipments of monoclonal antibody therapeutics under FDA EUA authority, within the past several weeks. The scalable map is at https://protect-public.hhs.gov/pages/therapeutics-distribution.

A call center is available to answer questions and provide information related to mAb therapeutic treatments at 1-877-332-6585 (English language) or 1-877-366-0310 (Spanish language).

Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible for mAb treatment, the patient must meet all of the following:

  • Have a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 (molecular/PCR or antigen)
  • Are within 10 days of the start of their symptoms
  • Are at least 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 40 kilograms (88 pounds)
  • Are at a high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization

Patients are reminded the procedure takes at least two hours. This includes 30 minutes to receive the infusion, then 1.5 hours of observation.

For patients who are taking medications, they should take their regular doses before treatment. It is also OK to eat before the treatment.

For more information about mAbs, visit this site.

