Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

17-year-old in police custody following armed robbery, police chase

(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police are investigating an incident after they arrested a 17-year-old boy for reportedly robbing a gas station with a weapon.

The robbery took place at a station on the corner of Airline Drive and Old Minden Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Officials say the suspect robbed the gas station then led police on a high-speed chase.

Officers with the Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department and Louisiana State Police apprehended the suspect in Shreveport just around 8 p.m. They say the chase ended after a BCPD unit made accidental contact with the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was arrested with no injuries. However, a BCPD officer was taken from the scene in an ambulance after sustaining a back injury.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
Former Louisiana State Police Trooper Jacob Brown
Former Louisiana State Police trooper indicted on civil rights charge
According to Sheriff Larry Rowe, Bontrequel Nickleberry has turned himself in on the morning of...
Man turns himself in following fatal shooting in east Texas
Officers got the call just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to the 1400 block of Kings...
Man breaks into Jade Express; escapes from police
16-year-old arrested for alleged shooting threat at Byrd High

Latest News

Armed robbery, chase ends in arrest
Armed robbery, chase ends in arrest
Airmen from Columbia reflects on Hispanic Heritage Month, service
Airman from Columbia reflects on Hispanic Heritage Month, service
New program called ProjectCARE focuses on mental health services in the community
ProjectCARE offering free mental health services at community event
Man shot in leg at apartment complex on Peach Street