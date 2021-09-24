17-year-old in police custody following armed robbery, police chase

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police are investigating an incident after they arrested a 17-year-old boy for reportedly robbing a gas station with a weapon.

The robbery took place at a station on the corner of Airline Drive and Old Minden Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Officials say the suspect robbed the gas station then led police on a high-speed chase.

Officers with the Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department and Louisiana State Police apprehended the suspect in Shreveport just around 8 p.m. They say the chase ended after a BCPD unit made accidental contact with the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was arrested with no injuries. However, a BCPD officer was taken from the scene in an ambulance after sustaining a back injury.

