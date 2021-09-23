‘You can make it:’ Providence House celebrates families transitioning out of homelessness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Eight families are being honored on Thursday evening by the Providence House, a non-profit which works around the clock to pull families out of homelessness.

The organization is hosting a virtual graduation ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 to recognize the inspiring achievements of these individuals. That celebration can be viewed on the Providence House’s Facebook page.

“You put your pride aside, you come in with nothing, you take all the classes and you do what it takes to become self-sufficient,” said Verni Howard, the executive director of the Providence House. “They thought it was insurmountable and they made it.”

Since 1988, the Providence House, located near downtown Shreveport, has worked tirelessly to serve as a beacon of hope and determination for those who fall on hard times. The organization provides robust social services, pivotal vocational training and housing for families.

“We all have the resolve to do so much more than we think we can,” Howard said. “You’ve got to want it, you’ve got to work for it and you’ve got to put in the sweat equity.”

With the pandemic lingering across northwest Louisiana, Howard believes the challenges spurred by COVID-19 have made being homeless even more difficult. That’s why the graduating class is a bit more unique than normal.

“You will see women who have some college education who are graduating and found themselves here because they were homeless during COVID,” Howard explained. “They did it together as a family, that solidifies that what we are doing is the right thing.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.