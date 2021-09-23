Prize Fest
US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say unruly passengers are becoming a bit less common on airline flights, but they are still causing disruptions at twice the rate of late last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday its zero-tolerance policy — including fines against more passengers — is helping.

Those fines have added up to more than $1 million.

The chairman of a congressional committee says more needs to be done to make flying safer.

Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, says more rowdy passengers should face criminal charges, and airport bars should stop selling alcohol to go.

