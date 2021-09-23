Prize Fest
United Way of NELA seeks volunteers to help young readers grow

Volunteers will read with a student for a school year or write them a letter once a month for six months.
By Kristen Payne
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - United Way of Northeast Louisiana is working to build reading skills among students. They’re recruiting over 300 volunteers to help with a program called “READ.LEARN.SUCCEED.”

The goal is to build reading skills and connections with second graders. Volunteers will read with a student for a school year or write them a letter once a month for six months.

They say it’s important to focus on literacy early in a child’s life.

“If a student doesn’t know how to read by the time they complete third grade, they’re four times likely to drop out of high school,” said Community Impact Initiatives Director Michelle Saucer. “So if we can make our students excited about reading in second and third grade, we can change those statistics. We can help students to be excited about reading thus encouraging a positive educational outcome.”

Volunteers will get 30 minutes of virtual training.

To sign up to volunteer, call 211 or visit unitedwaynela/volunteer.org.

