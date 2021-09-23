Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Suspect in 2021 Marshall shootings booked into jail

Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22 of Dallas
Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22 of Dallas(Harrison County Sheriff's Office @j)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man accused in connection to a string of shootings in Marshall in June 2021 has been arrested.

Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22, is charged with murder.

He was arrested on Wednesday and being held on a $500,000 bond.

Jackson was one of 10 Marshall police named in connection with the shootings.

KLTV has reached out to Marshall police for comment.

Previous: Marshall police arrest 3 in connection with recent shootings

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
Officers got the call just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to the 1400 block of Kings...
Man breaks into Jade Express; escapes from police
In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17. No...
LDH confirms seventh COVID-19 pediatric death as part of 4th surge
16-year-old arrested for alleged shooting threat at Byrd High
Caddo Parish authorities are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Wasson Road just...
SUV hits pedestrian, killing him, in Blanchard

Latest News

15 now dead among nursing home residents evacuated to warehouse
A participant, crawls through a mud pit under a cargo net during the 2017 Defenders of Liberty...
BAFB hosting annual Defenders of Liberty Mud Run Saturday
12 nursing home residents dead after Ida evacuation to warehouse
12 nursing home residents now dead after botched Ida evacuation
shoot
Body found at softball complex; man turns himself in