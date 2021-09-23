Suspect in 2021 Marshall shootings booked into jail

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man accused in connection to a string of shootings in Marshall in June 2021 has been arrested.

Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22, is charged with murder.

He was arrested on Wednesday and being held on a $500,000 bond.

Jackson was one of 10 Marshall police named in connection with the shootings.

KLTV has reached out to Marshall police for comment.

Previous: Marshall police arrest 3 in connection with recent shootings

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.