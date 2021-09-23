Suspect in 2021 Marshall shootings booked into jail
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man accused in connection to a string of shootings in Marshall in June 2021 has been arrested.
Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22, is charged with murder.
He was arrested on Wednesday and being held on a $500,000 bond.
Jackson was one of 10 Marshall police named in connection with the shootings.
KLTV has reached out to Marshall police for comment.
