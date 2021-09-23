Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Remains found in gator identified as 71-year-old missing after attack

St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the alligator that attacked him.(STPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Human remains found in the stomach of an alligator have been positively identified as a 71-year-old man who was attacked in Ida floodwaters.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner, the remains belonged to 71-year-old Timothy Satterlee.

Satterlee was attacked by an alligator near his home in Avery Estates on Aug. 30 while walking in Ida floodwaters. His wife reportedly witnessed the initial attack, then left to find help. When she returned, her husband was gone, presumably killed by the gator.

Two weeks later, authorities captured the gator believed responsible for the death and discovered human remains in its stomach.

On Sept. 23, Dr. Charles Preston was able to match DNA from the remains with Satterlee’s children.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
Officers got the call just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to the 1400 block of Kings...
Man breaks into Jade Express; escapes from police
In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17. No...
LDH confirms seventh COVID-19 pediatric death as part of 4th surge
16-year-old arrested for alleged shooting threat at Byrd High
Caddo Parish authorities are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Wasson Road just...
SUV hits pedestrian, killing him, in Blanchard

Latest News

Satellite imagery from the European Space Agency shows damage to the Delta Farms area near...
Satellite imagery seems to indicate Hurricane Ida caused significant damage to parts of Louisiana’s coast
According to Sheriff Larry Rowe, Bontrequel Nickleberry has turned himself in on the morning of...
Man turns himself in following fatal shooting in east Texas
Investigators with TAPD were called to the scene and are currently working all leads. The case...
Texarkana Police need help identifying suspected car used in homicide
I49 ALLENDALE EXTENSION LATEST
I49 ALLENDALE EXTENSION LATEST