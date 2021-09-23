Red River Revel to return for 45th anniversary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is returning this year to celebrate its 45th anniversary!

The Red River Revel Arts Festival, located at Festival Plaza (101 Crockett Street), is the largest outdoor festival in north Louisiana. It takes place on the Shreveport Riverfront and features more than 75 visual artists from across the country, over 40 performances and over 20 food vendors.

Expect artwork including paintings, jewelry, photography, pottery and more. Works can be found on Art Alley, the Emerging Artist Tent and in the Market Area. You can look at the featured artists’ portfolios, here.

Musical artists will perform on two stages in Festival Plaza. Headliners for this year include:

Marc Broussard - Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8:30 - 10 p.m.

Kings Kaleidoscope - Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 7:45 - 9 p.m.

Samantha Fish - Thursday, Oct. 7 from 8:30 - 10 p.m.

Rob Base and Coolio - Friday, Oct. 8 from 6 - 10 p.m.

Laine Hardy - Saturday, Oct. 9 from 8:30 - 10 p.m.

The festival’s full performance schedule for musicians, dance groups, marital arts, gymnastics and theater performances can be found, here.

The revel begins on Saturday, Oct. 2 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 10. Festival hours are Monday-Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Daily admission is $5 during peak hours and days, which is 5:30 p.m. to close on Tuesday through Friday, and all-day Saturday and Sunday. There will also be times to attend for free. On Monday, October 4th, admission is free all day. Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. admission is free of charge.

A $10 Reveler Pass allows guests access into the festival any day and time. Military and first responders with a valid ID can enter free of charge, and children ages 12 and under are free of charge.

Free parking is available after 5 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends on metered spots in downtown Shreveport. Free parking is available in designated Revel parking lots.

