Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Netflix to debut ‘Tiger King 2′

Netflix announced "Tiger King" is returning, saying on Twitter that "season 2 promises just as...
Netflix announced "Tiger King" is returning, saying on Twitter that "season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as season 1."(Twitter, @Netflix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Tiger King” is returning to Netflix.

The streaming service announced Thursday it is working on “Tiger King 2.”

The second season of the docuseries has already been shot and is slated for release some time this year.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” told the story of “Joe Exotic,” who kept big cats in Oklahoma, and his murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, the owner of a rival facility.

The docuseries created a lot of buzz for Netflix and made some of the people involved overnight celebrities.

Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in January 2020.

In July, a federal appeals court ruled he should get a shorter prison sentence.

An apparent photo of Joe Exotic is shown behind the show title on Twitter, but Netflix has not shared which characters will make appearances in season 2.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
Officers got the call just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to the 1400 block of Kings...
Man breaks into Jade Express; escapes from police
In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17. No...
LDH confirms seventh COVID-19 pediatric death as part of 4th surge
16-year-old arrested for alleged shooting threat at Byrd High
Caddo Parish authorities are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Wasson Road just...
SUV hits pedestrian, killing him, in Blanchard

Latest News

As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
Migrant camp along Texas border shrinks as removals ramp up
According to Sheriff Larry Rowe, Bontrequel Nickleberry has turned himself in on the morning of...
Man turns himself in following fatal shooting in east Texas
Hundreds of signs with positive messages can be seen around Lee's Summit, Mo.
Street signs with positive messages help lift town’s spirits
Investigators with TAPD were called to the scene and are currently working all leads. The case...
Texarkana Police need help identifying suspected car used in homicide
Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC advisers to decide on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots