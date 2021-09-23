Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man turns himself in following fatal shooting in East Texas

According to Sheriff Larry Rowe, Bontrequel Nickleberry has turned himself in on the morning of...
According to Sheriff Larry Rowe, Bontrequel Nickleberry has turned himself in on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 23 following the shooting death of Dachauncey Jones.(CCSO | CCSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Texas (KSLA) - The Cass County Sheriff has confirmed one man is dead and another has turned himself in following a fatal shooting.

According to Sheriff Larry Rowe, Bontrequel Nickleberry has turned himself in on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 23 following the shooting death of Dachauncey Jones.

Authorities got the call around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 to a softball complex in Marietta. Jones’s body was found with several gunshot wounds.

The investigation into Jones’ death is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for more information.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
Officers got the call just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to the 1400 block of Kings...
Man breaks into Jade Express; escapes from police
In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17. No...
LDH confirms seventh COVID-19 pediatric death as part of 4th surge
Caddo Parish authorities are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Wasson Road just...
SUV hits pedestrian, killing him, in Blanchard
Southwood parent claims school failed her daughter following Friday fight

Latest News

8 families, who were once homeless, are being celebrated by a Shreveport non-profit for...
‘You can make it’: Providence House celebrates families transitioning out of homelessness
The pandemic has slowed the production of lumber down, driving the prices up of materials....
COVID-19 impacts ArkLaTex housing market
covid
Impact felt on ArkLaTex real estate market
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19