Man turns himself in following fatal shooting in East Texas

MARIETTA, Texas (KSLA) - The Cass County Sheriff has confirmed one man is dead and another has turned himself in following a fatal shooting.

According to Sheriff Larry Rowe, Bontrequel Nickleberry has turned himself in on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 23 following the shooting death of Dachauncey Jones.

Authorities got the call around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 to a softball complex in Marietta. Jones’s body was found with several gunshot wounds.

The investigation into Jones’ death is ongoing.

