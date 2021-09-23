Prize Fest
Man shot in leg at apartment complex on Peach Street

(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Thursday, Sept. 23 just after 5:40 p.m.

The incident occurred at the Cooper Road Plaza apartment complex located at 2929 Peach Street.

Officials say one man was shot in the leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation and no suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

