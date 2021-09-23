‘Helping Hands’ looking for more people to help

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As we work to recover from Ida, it’s clear, there’s a tremendous amount of need for help across our area.

With that need comes plenty of groups rising to the challenge, ready to chop up trees, and muck out homes for those who need it most.

Close to 10,000 volunteers from other states like Texas, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia have come in over the past five weekends for The Church of Jesus of Latter Day Saints Helping Hands operation.

They’ll do everything to help you clean up, from mucking out houses, to putting up tarps, even removing trees that have fallen on homes.

The Church has also been bringing in tools, cleaning kits, and personal hygiene kits since the first weekend after the storm and they plan on doing this for several more weekends.

They saw they needed to keep going when crews went out and saw how bad the damage was and how many people still need help.

There are command posts set up in Gonzales, Slidell, and Hammond.

They expect to have had around 20,000 volunteers filter through when all is said and done.

“The purpose behind what we do is more important than exactly what we do,” Baton Rouge Stake President, Eric Bascom said. “We wish we could help millions, right? I mean, I think we all have that desire, but at the core of what we do, we do it because of our love of the Savior Jesus Christ and our desire to try to be more like him and help our brothers and sisters, and we all are.”

The Church expects to have helped between 8,000 to 10,000 people and while resources are not unlimited, they are encouraging anyone who still needs help to just ask for it no matter what their situation is.

To get help, go to crisiscleanup.org or call the hotline: (844) 965-1386

