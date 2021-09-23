Prize Fest
Great weather Friday ahead of a gradual warm up

By Grant Roberts
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KSLA) - The weather will continue to be perfect for Friday. Temperatures will warm up to only the mid 80s with low humidity. By this weekend and next week, temperatures will start to rebound again.

This evening will be amazing! There will not be any clouds in the sky with no rain around. Temperatures will be cooling quickly by sunset. It will go from the 80s to the 60s once the sun goes down. If you stay out late, you may need a jacket.

Overnight will be nice and cool once again. Temperatures will be falling to the upper 40s north of I-30, and lower to mid 50s farther south. You will likely need a jacket as you head out the door in the morning. It will also be completely clear of any cloud cover tonight, so you should see a bright moon!

Friday will both continue to be wonderful! There will not be any clouds, so no chance of rain for either day. Lows will start out in the 50s, then temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 80s in the afternoon for the high. So you may need a jacket in the morning, but you will not need it all day long. This will be the last little taste of Fall before it heats back up.

This weekend will be beautiful! There will not be any rain around, but also the humidity will continue to be nice and low. Only a slight uptick is expected, but it will still be low enough to be considered perfect! Highs in the afternoon will get up to the upper 80s and lower 90s, so it will be a little hot again.

Monday and Tuesday have no major change to the weather. Look for more sunshine and likely no rain either days. If we are to see a single drop of rain, it will be Tuesday, but even then it will be few and far between. I won’t rule out a couple more clouds at times though. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, and lower 90s. This is about normal for late September, though.

In the tropics, things remain active. Tropical Depression 18 formed in the eastern Atlantic Wednesday afternoon, and is now Tropical Storm Sam. This should remain out in the Atlantic, but we will watch to see if this affects the east coast. We are also watching a couple other areas with a low potential to develop. These are no threat to the Gulf of Mexico. We will be your First Alert once we believe there is any threat to the Gulf or the ArkLaTex.

Have a Thriving Thursday, and a great upcoming weekend!

