Grambling researcher working to improve mental health literacy among barbers serving Black community

Dr. Kevin Washington, head of the Department of Psychology/Sociology at Grambling State University(GSU)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - The stigma surrounding mental health issues is a powerful thing among African Americans, particularly men, says Dr. Kevin Washington, head of the Department of Psychology/Sociology at Grambling State University.

“Although Black adults are 20 percent more likely to report serious psychological distress than white adults, Blacks are less likely to seek mental healthcare for a variety of reasons,” he said, explaining that among the causes of non-care seeking among Black men are racism, discrimination, stigma, and distrust of the healthcare system.

Dr. Washington has developed a mental health curriculum called Barbershop Embedded Education (BEE). It’s specifically for Black men and was used as part of a mental health literacy enhancement initiative put into place in an urban city in the northeast U.S. It’s called the Mental Health Improvement through Study, Teaching, Rebranding, Embedded Education, and Technology (MHISTREET) initiative and aims to improve mental health literacy among barbers serving the Black community.

Findings from the study were published in September in an article called The MHISTREET: Barbershop Embedded Education Initiative. The article is co-authored by Dr. Washington, Dr. Nnemdi Kamanu Elias, Alfred Larbi, and Erin Athey. Elias, an internal medicine doctor, and Athey, a nurse practitioner, are the cofounders of the MHISTREET program.

As part of the initiative, Dr. Washington trained barbers, who became referred to as the BEE Squad, to be first responders of sorts to mental health challenges. He facilitated barbershop talk sessions on mental health issues and discussed other issues affecting the Black community such as racism, manhood, and fatherhood/parenting.

Dr. Washington says the study suggests alliances between barbers, healthcare providers, and the community are possible. Such partnerships can provide a non-traditional platform for Black men to share their stories with mental health issues and offer support to one another. Dr. Washington hopes to do similar research in Black barbershops in cities in southern states.

Learn more about the initiative here.

