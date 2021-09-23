Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Former Louisiana State Police trooper indicted on civil rights charge

By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is breaking news. This update was provided by the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana. The KNOE video report originally aired on Aug. 25, 2021, right after the release of body camera footage showing the encounter.

A former Louisiana State Police trooper has been indicted by a federal grand jury and now stands accused of violating a Monroe man’s civil rights.

The following release was provided by the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana on Sept. 23, 2021.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Jacob Brown, 31, a former trooper with the Louisiana State Police, was indicted today by a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana, for using excessive force against an arrestee, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook of the Western District of Louisiana and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

The indictment charges Brown with a single count of deprivation of rights under color of law. Specifically, the indictment alleges that on May 30, 2019, Brown assaulted an arrestee, identified in the indictment only as A.B., by repeatedly striking him in the head and body with a dangerous weapon (a flashlight modified with a metal tactical cap designed for breaking glass). The indictment further alleges that the incident resulted in bodily injury to A.B.

Jacob Brown
Jacob Brown(OPSO)

If convicted of the deprivation of rights charge, Brown faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence of guilt, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The United States Attorney’s Office has previously acknowledged that it has open and ongoing criminal investigations into incidents involving Louisiana State Police that resulted in death or bodily injury to arrestees. Those investigations remain ongoing. This case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney Luke Walker of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana and Trial Attorney Katherine G. DeVar of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

Brown’s arrest is part of an alleged series of wrong-doings by Louisiana State Police.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
According to Sheriff Larry Rowe, Bontrequel Nickleberry has turned himself in on the morning of...
Man turns himself in following fatal shooting in east Texas
Officers got the call just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to the 1400 block of Kings...
Man breaks into Jade Express; escapes from police
16-year-old arrested for alleged shooting threat at Byrd High
In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17. No...
LDH confirms seventh COVID-19 pediatric death as part of 4th surge

Latest News

At least one person was transported with minor burns following a fire on the roof of the...
Crew was refueling pressure washer when Superdome fire sparked
The Red River Revel takes place in downtown Shreveport.
Red River Revel to return for 45th anniversary
Dr. Kevin Washington, head of the Department of Psychology/Sociology at Grambling State...
Grambling researcher working to improve mental health literacy among barbers serving Black community
Pastor Calvin Austin III
Pastor goes on annual walk to commemorate day of his arrest, beating of fellow pastor during civil rights era