Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

East Texas state rep says businesses shouldn’t be ‘dispensing medical care’

By Libby Shaw
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - State Rep. James White explained why he filed a bill which would restrict COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

White (R-Hillister) represents the counties of Polk, Jasper, Newton and Tyler. He filed HB 93 on Tuesday.

The bill prohibits government entities from imposing vaccine mandates. It also states businesses that require employees to provide proof of vaccination will not be eligible to receive state grants or get a contract payable with state funds.

White also talked about another bill which adds transparency on vaccines. He also talked about joining the governor at the border on Tuesday.

Previous story: East Texas legislator files bill outlawing vaccine requirements

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
SPD is working with store employees to review the store's security footage before they can...
Shreveport Circle K robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought
The NLB store was the scene of a shooting that left two men injured, with one fighting for his...
Customer, suspect injured in liquor store shooting
Caddo Parish authorities are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Wasson Road just...
SUV hits pedestrian, killing him, in Blanchard
A male was found shot dead in a field at East 11th Street at California Street in Texarkana,...
Male found shot dead in yard of vacant home in Texarkana, Ark.

Latest News

Caddo Parish students work to get teens involved in community
Caddo Parish students work to get teens involved in community
Free child car seat inspections
Free child car seat inspections
Peoples Promise Youth Division speaking to the Caddo Parish School Board
Caddo students working to get other teens involved in the community
16-year-old arrested for alleged shooting threat at Byrd High
CPSO Detective Chris Ardoin speaks on Byrd High School threat