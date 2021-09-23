Prize Fest
Cross country motorcycle challenge makes pit stop in Texarkana

(KVLY)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Motorcycle fans got a blast from the past on Thursday, Sept. 23, as riders from across the country participated in a national motorcycle run.

The sound of vintage motorcycles filled the air as bikers rolled through Texarkana for a short pit stop at the Harvey Davidson dealership.

The bikes are with the Motorcycle Cannonball, a cross country challenge for riders with bikes manufactured in 1929 or earlier. Organizers of this run say it is a 15-day endeavor, challenging riders and their machines.

The run began on the United States side of the Canadian border in Michigan. The 3,715 run will end just north of the Mexico border at South Padre Island.

Starting with 88 classic motorcycles on Sept. 9, around 75 riders remain in the event. Riders cover around 200 miles a day.

