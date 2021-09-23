Prize Fest
Community COVID-19 pandemic planning meeting scheduled for Sept. 27

The meeting will take place at Winnfield Funeral Home in Shreveport
The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 at Winnfield Funeral Home in Shreveport (3701 Hollywood Ave.) Masks are required.(Together We Stand | Together We Stand)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Community leaders will meet for an event to discuss COVID-19 vaccines and the Delta variant.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 at Winnfield Funeral Home in Shreveport (3701 Hollywood Ave.) Masks are required.

Calling all churches, Pastors, Business Organizations, Families, Elected Officials, Medical Agencies, Hospitals, Teachers, Schools, Colleges, Media and more. WE NEED YOUR VOICE TO MAKE THIS EVENT A HUGE SUCCESS. During the meeting information will be discussed by Doctors about the Facts relating to Covid-19 [sic] vaccine and the Delta variant.

The African American Celebration Committee

A COVID-19 vaccination event from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Independence Stadium, at the orange lot on the southwest end of the property.

The major sponsor for this event is The African American Celebration Committee, Inc. Co-sponsors are the City of Shreveport and the Northwest LA Community Development, Inc.

