Community COVID-19 pandemic planning meeting scheduled for Sept. 27

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Community leaders will meet for an event to discuss COVID-19 vaccines and the Delta variant.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 at Winnfield Funeral Home in Shreveport (3701 Hollywood Ave.) Masks are required.

Calling all churches, Pastors, Business Organizations, Families, Elected Officials, Medical Agencies, Hospitals, Teachers, Schools, Colleges, Media and more. WE NEED YOUR VOICE TO MAKE THIS EVENT A HUGE SUCCESS. During the meeting information will be discussed by Doctors about the Facts relating to Covid-19 [sic] vaccine and the Delta variant.

A COVID-19 vaccination event from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Independence Stadium, at the orange lot on the southwest end of the property.

The major sponsor for this event is The African American Celebration Committee, Inc. Co-sponsors are the City of Shreveport and the Northwest LA Community Development, Inc.

