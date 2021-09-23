Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Both directions of travel on the I-10 bridge are being shut down for several hours after an 18-wheeler caught fire, according to the Westlake Police Department.

According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and the 18 wheeler caught fire. Wilrye said minor injuries are being reported at this time.

The 18-wheeler was carrying building materials, according to Wilrye.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is diverting all motorists to I-210 as an alternate route.

Photos from authorities on the scene. (WPD)

