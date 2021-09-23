Prize Fest
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire

According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and the 18 wheeler caught fire.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Both directions of travel on the I-10 bridge are being shut down for several hours after an 18-wheeler caught fire, according to the Westlake Police Department.

According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and the 18 wheeler caught fire. Wilrye said minor injuries are being reported at this time.

The 18-wheeler was carrying building materials, according to Wilrye.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is diverting all motorists to I-210 as an alternate route.

Photos from authorities on the scene.
Photos from authorities on the scene.(WPD)
Photos from authorities on the scene.(WPD)
Photos from authorities on the scene.(WPD)

KPLC will update this story as more information comes in.

