BAFB hosting annual Defenders of Liberty Mud Run Saturday
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) is set to host the Defenders of Liberty Mud Run on Saturday, Sept. 25 beginning at 10 a.m. The race is open to the public.
The annual race is a great athletes, fitness enthusiasts, or anyone looking to have fun. The 4-mile course on the base’s east reservation features 19 military-style obstacles. Participants will have to run, climb, crawl, lift, pull, cross a traverse line over water, and navigate a huge water slide. For participating adults, the Mud Run features a competitive race in the morning, followed by multiple fun races with waves starting every half hour.
There’s also a one-mile fun run for kids ages 5 to 11 that features obstacles appropriate for children. Those ages 10 to 15 can run the adult course if they’re with a parent/guardian.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.