BAFB hosting annual Defenders of Liberty Mud Run Saturday

A participant, crawls through a mud pit under a cargo net during the 2017 Defenders of Liberty Mud run at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 1. Mud run participants ran a four-mile course through tough terrain and water, conquering 20 obstacles along the way.(BAFB)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) is set to host the Defenders of Liberty Mud Run on Saturday, Sept. 25 beginning at 10 a.m. The race is open to the public.

Participants of the 2018 Defenders of Liberty mud run race across the starting line at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 7, 2018. There were 481 runners that participated in the mud run this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stuart Bright)(Senior Airman Stuart Bright | BAFB)

The annual race is a great athletes, fitness enthusiasts, or anyone looking to have fun. The 4-mile course on the base’s east reservation features 19 military-style obstacles. Participants will have to run, climb, crawl, lift, pull, cross a traverse line over water, and navigate a huge water slide. For participating adults, the Mud Run features a competitive race in the morning, followed by multiple fun races with waves starting every half hour.

Tech. Sgt. Thomas Trower, Air Force Global Strike Command public affairs NCO In Charge of plans and requirements, swings on the monkey bars during the 2018 Defenders of Liberty mud run at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 7, 2018. Mud run participants ran a four-mile course through tough terrain and water, conquering 20 obstacles along the way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stuart Bright)(Senior Airman Stuart Bright | BAFB)

There’s also a one-mile fun run for kids ages 5 to 11 that features obstacles appropriate for children. Those ages 10 to 15 can run the adult course if they’re with a parent/guardian.

