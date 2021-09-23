Another COOL and crisp fall morning

(KSLA) -Good Thursday morning ArkLaTex! We’re tracking a very COOL morning as temperatures begin in the 50s!! If you’re more cold natured like myself, you may want a light jacket because we’ll be here during the early morning hours. Temperatures will warm in the low and mid 60s by late morning with highs today in the low 80s area wide!

Overnight tonight we’ll have clear skies across the board followed by another night of depleting temperatures into the 50s!

Friday morning the mid 50s are back! May want a light jacket for yourself and kids as they wait for the bus, by the afternoon a t-shirt as highs work their way into the low and mid 80s!

This weekend will be beautiful! There will not be any rain around, but also the humidity will continue to be nice and low. Only a slight uptick is expected, but it will still be low enough to be considered perfect! Highs in the afternoon will get up to the upper 80s and lower 90s, so it will be a little hot again.

Monday and Tuesday have no major change to the weather. Look for more sunshine and likely no rain either days. If we are to see a single drop of rain, it will be Tuesday, but even then it will be few and far between. I won’t rule out a couple more clouds at times though. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, and lower 90s. This is about normal for late September, though.

In the tropics, things remain active. We still have Peter and Rose in the Atlantic. These two storms are slowly weakening as they move north. They will remain out at sea with no threat to the East coast or Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Depression 18 formed in the eastern Atlantic Wednesday afternoon. This will become Tropical Storm Sam either tonight or on Thursday. We will be your First Alert once it forms and if we believe there is any threat to the Gulf or the ArkLaTex.

Have a wonderful Wednesday, and enjoy more of the beautiful weather on its way!

