1 dead, 1 injured after wreck on I-30 West near New Boston

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash that occurred on I-30 West near the New Boston area.

Police arrived at the scene around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Officials say two people were inside the vehicle when a tire blew out, causing the crash. One of the passengers was pronounced dead on the scene and the other is said to be injured. The severity of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Traffic is currently backed up on I-30 West, an alternate route is recommended.

