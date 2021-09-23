Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured after wreck on I-30 West near New Boston

((Source: Gray Image Bank) | (Source: Gray Image Bank))
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash that occurred on I-30 West near the New Boston area.

Police arrived at the scene around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Officials say two people were inside the vehicle when a tire blew out, causing the crash. One of the passengers was pronounced dead on the scene and the other is said to be injured. The severity of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Traffic is currently backed up on I-30 West, an alternate route is recommended.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
According to Sheriff Larry Rowe, Bontrequel Nickleberry has turned himself in on the morning of...
Man turns himself in following fatal shooting in east Texas
Officers got the call just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to the 1400 block of Kings...
Man breaks into Jade Express; escapes from police
16-year-old arrested for alleged shooting threat at Byrd High
In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17. No...
LDH confirms seventh COVID-19 pediatric death as part of 4th surge

Latest News

Former Louisiana State Police Trooper Jacob Brown
Former Louisiana State Police trooper indicted on civil rights charge
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 22,940 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
At least one person was transported with minor burns following a fire on the roof of the...
Crew was refueling pressure washer when Superdome fire sparked