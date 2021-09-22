SUV hits pedestrian, killing him, in Blanchard

BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) — A vehicle struck a pedestrian, killing him.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened in Blanchard at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.

That’s when Caddo Fire District 1 dispatched four units to an EMS event on Wasson Road just north of Blanchard Lake Drive.

That section of Wasson Road is closed for now.

Authorities say a male, age not immediately known, was in the road when he was struck by a small SUV.

The driver called 911 and stayed there to await first responders.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office sent four of its units to a major traffic accident at that location. That number later grew to a half dozen.

