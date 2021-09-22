Prize Fest
SUV hits pedestrian, killing him, in Blanchard

Authorities say he was in the road when he was struck by the vehicle
Caddo Parish authorities are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Wasson Road just...
Caddo Parish authorities are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Wasson Road just north of Blanchard Lake Drive in Blanchard at 8 p.m. Sept. 21, 2021.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) — A vehicle struck a pedestrian, killing him.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened in Blanchard at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.

That’s when Caddo Fire District 1 dispatched four units to an EMS event on Wasson Road just north of Blanchard Lake Drive.

That section of Wasson Road is closed for now.

Authorities say a male, age not immediately known, was in the road when he was struck by a small SUV.

The driver called 911 and stayed there to await first responders.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office sent four of its units to a major traffic accident at that location. That number later grew to a half dozen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

