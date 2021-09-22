SPD looking for runaway teen boy last seen Sept. 12

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport are currently looking for a 14-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home.

SPD officials say Ethan Imbrunone, 14, was last seen at his house in the 3200 block of Wagner Street on Sept. 12. The boy is 6′ 3″ tall and weighs about 140 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective Jackson at 318-716-2936.

