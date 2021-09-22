Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

SPD looking for runaway teen boy last seen Sept. 12

Ethan Imbrunone, DOB: 12/19/2006
Ethan Imbrunone, DOB: 12/19/2006(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport are currently looking for a 14-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home.

SPD officials say Ethan Imbrunone, 14, was last seen at his house in the 3200 block of Wagner Street on Sept. 12. The boy is 6′ 3″ tall and weighs about 140 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective Jackson at 318-716-2936.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
SPD is working with store employees to review the store's security footage before they can...
Shreveport Circle K robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought
The NLB store was the scene of a shooting that left two men injured, with one fighting for his...
Customer, suspect injured in liquor store shooting
Caddo Parish authorities are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Wasson Road just...
SUV hits pedestrian, killing him, in Blanchard
A male was found shot dead in a field at East 11th Street at California Street in Texarkana,...
Male found shot dead in yard of vacant home in Texarkana, Ark.

Latest News

Hope Medical Group in Shreveport
Louisiana seeing increase in patients following signing of Texas abortion law
LSUS releases testing protocols for unvaccinated students, staff
In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17. No...
LDH confirms seventh COVID-19 pediatric death as part of 4th surge
Minden Sea of Blue
Minden Sea of Blue