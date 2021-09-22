SPCA rescues neglected dog in Lindale in need of medical care

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One dog out of the Lindale area is becoming the face for a lesson; if you see something, say something.

Lindy is about a one and a half year old dog who was rescued from an abusive situation. Now it’s the small wins that staff are celebrating at the SPCA of East Texas.

A week ago they responded to a cruelty complaint from a concerned citizen. Deborah Dobbs, president and founder of the SPCA of East Texas, said the report was of a dog screaming in pain as a young disabled child beat and poked her with sticks.

“When our investigator arrived on property Lindy was actually barking and walking towards the car. I think that probably this dog was a stray that had wandered up, that’s what we were told. Then she was allowed to stay and she was kind of like a watchdog, a burglar alarm,” Dobbs said.

Lindy, named after being found near Lindale, was surrendered to them and is now in the care of the SPCA staff. She weighs 24 pounds and Dobbs said she is suffering from parasites, severe malnutrition, and infections.

“She became weaker and she became lethargic, so it was a step back to get the bad stuff out and we’re hoping now she’s slowly starting to turn the corner,” she said. “Everyday there’s a little more glimmer of life in her.”

Dobbs said based on the conditions she was found in, she doesn’t believe this was a malicious person. Dobbs said she thinks it was a lack of understanding and appreciation of the importance of animal care.

“Lindy will be with us for months and we’re going to get her well, we’re determined. We’re so hopeful. But it’s not a quick fix,” Dobbs said. “So all that to say, if you see something, you need to say something. You need to report it. Look online, google rescues, google your municipal animal agencies.”

To report cruelty or neglect you can visit the SPCA of East Texas website.

To donate toward Lindy’s medical costs you can visit www.spcaeasttx.com/donate.

