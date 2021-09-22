ProjectCARE offering free mental health services at community event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ProjectCARE, an initiative under Morning Star Baptist Church and its non-profit, Project Seek, is hosting a community event to provide free mental health services.

The event is being held Thursday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at the church, located at 5340 Jewella Ave. Mental health services will be offered for free. These services will be provided by licensed professional counselors and other providers. They’ll be focused on, but not limited to, pandemic adverse childhood experiences, adult and young adult trauma support, and coaching other faith-based groups to become more “trauma informed” congregations. Topics that will be addressed include:

Suicide prevention

Anxiety

Grief

Understanding mental health for those over 55

ADHD and adolescents

Reentry for those formerly incarcerated

Depression

Caretakers

Racial trauma

PTSD

Welcoming wellness

Community leaders and elected officials are invited to attend as well as the general public.

