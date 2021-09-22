Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

ProjectCARE offering free mental health services at community event

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ProjectCARE, an initiative under Morning Star Baptist Church and its non-profit, Project Seek, is hosting a community event to provide free mental health services.

The event is being held Thursday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at the church, located at 5340 Jewella Ave. Mental health services will be offered for free. These services will be provided by licensed professional counselors and other providers. They’ll be focused on, but not limited to, pandemic adverse childhood experiences, adult and young adult trauma support, and coaching other faith-based groups to become more “trauma informed” congregations. Topics that will be addressed include:

  • Suicide prevention
  • Anxiety
  • Grief
  • Understanding mental health for those over 55
  • ADHD and adolescents
  • Reentry for those formerly incarcerated
  • Depression
  • Caretakers
  • Racial trauma
  • PTSD
  • Welcoming wellness

Community leaders and elected officials are invited to attend as well as the general public.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
SPD is working with store employees to review the store's security footage before they can...
Shreveport Circle K robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought
The NLB store was the scene of a shooting that left two men injured, with one fighting for his...
Customer, suspect injured in liquor store shooting
Caddo Parish authorities are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Wasson Road just...
SUV hits pedestrian, killing him, in Blanchard
A male was found shot dead in a field at East 11th Street at California Street in Texarkana,...
Male found shot dead in yard of vacant home in Texarkana, Ark.

Latest News

Flu season is just around the corner and doctors are reminding everyone to go get their shot.
Mass flu clinic coming to Texarkana
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 25,309 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
The two men have since flown back to the mainland.
2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules