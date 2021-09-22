Perfect weather continues for several more days

(KSLA) - The weather continues to amaze for a few more day. Even by this weekend, it will still be sunny, but it will also be a little warmer. The humidity will remain nice and low however.

This evening will be perfect! It will be a little warm early on, but already by sunset, temperatures will be in the upper 60s! So it will be cooling quickly during the evening hours. It will remain nice and clear with no clouds. The winds will also calm down a little bit as nighttime approaches.

Overnight, it will be a perfect Fall night. Temperatures will cool to the upper 40s in a few select spots near the I-30 corridor. Otherwise, it will cool to the lower and mid 50s across the ArkLaTex. I think it will be cool enough to grab a jacket on your way out the door in the morning Thursday. It will at least be cool enough to open a window and give the AC a break. The sky will remain clear with no chance of rain.

Thursday and Friday will both continue to be wonderful! There will not be any clouds, so no chance of rain for either day. Lows will start out in the 50s, then temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 80s in the afternoon for the high. This will be the last little taste of Fall before it heats back up.

This weekend will be beautiful! There will not be any rain around, but also the humidity will continue to be nice and low. Only a slight uptick is expected, but it will still be low enough to be considered perfect! Highs in the afternoon will get up to the upper 80s and lower 90s, so it will be a little hot again.

Monday and Tuesday have no major change to the weather. Look for more sunshine and likely no rain either days. If we are to see a single drop of rain, it will be Tuesday, but even then it will be few and far between. I won’t rule out a couple more clouds at times though. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, and lower 90s. This is about normal for late September, though.

In the tropics, things remain active. We still have Peter and Rose in the Atlantic. These two storms are slowly weakening as they move north. They will remain out at sea with no threat to the East coast or Gulf of Mexico. There is another tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa. This will form into Sam either today or tonight. We will be your First Alert once it forms and once we believe there is any threat to the gulf or the ArkLaTex.

Have a wonderful Wednesday, and enjoy more of the beautiful weather on its way!

