Near perfect weather through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy official start of Fall! We are tracking amazing weather for the ArkLaTex over the next few days thanks to the cold front that rolled through yesterday. Temperatures this morning are down in the 60s and we are expecting even cooler weather once we get to Thursday morning. Even as temperatures start to rise once we we get to the weekend thanks to the muted humidity the comfortable weather will not be going anywhere. In the tropics, Peter and Rose have now weakened to tropical depressions with focus now shifting to a wave moving through the central Atlantic that is very likely to become Sam over the next couple of days. Development looks to be slow but consistent with this potential tropical system.

Thanks to the cold front yesterday, we are tracking amazing weather ahead for the region the rest of the week. (KSLA News 12)

As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning some of you may want a long sleeve shirt as much cooler weather has finally arrived to mark the official start of Fall! Temperatures have fallen down into the mid-60s and likely will only be moving back up into the low 80s this afternoon. That combined with ample sunshine and ZERO humidity will make for an amazing day to get outside and enjoy the weather.

Heading through the rest of the week and beginning the weekend we are tracking generally the same weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will continue to be on the cool and comfortable side with the potential for sweaters being needed on Thursday as lows could dip into the mid-50s. Once we to Friday highs will start to creep back up into the mid-80s, but it will be hardly noticed as the humidity stays non-existent along with ample sunshine.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are tracking rising temperatures back to near or above average, but still muted mugginess for the ArkLaTex. Highs over the weekend will be back up near the 90 degree mark both Saturday and Sunday, but the low humidity will help keep this comfortable for the region. The rain chances will stay essentially zero as well until perhaps next Tuesday afternoon where there could be a low grade chance of an afternoon shower.

In the meantime, get ready for some wonderful weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Have a great Wednesday!

