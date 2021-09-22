Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Treatments are becoming more popular

By Chris Rosato
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For people who end up with COVID, monoclonal antibody infusions are showing to be a promising treatment. It’s a treatment that’s grown in popularity recently and it just might save your life.

Beth Smith found out she had COVID after she and her husband tested positive the other day. And because her father previously got the infusion treatment, she and her husband wanted to try it themselves.

“He had his yesterday, so it’s my turn today. I’ve heard nothing but good things about the antibodies. I know my 86-year-old father got COVID and was in the hospital in March and I really think that this infusion probably helped save his life,” said Smith.

“The antibodies go into your system, and they look for the spike protein that hangs onto the coronavirus and it attaches to the spike protein and prevents the virus from entering deeper into your cells. Which ultimately helps you to stay well and helps your body to fight off the virus more,” said Baton Rouge General’s Administrative Consulting Laison Trey Nelson.

And for the most part, the antibodies have shown to be highly effective.

“Across the board, people have positive results and they’re able to fight off the virus more and we’re able to keep more people out of the hospital,” Nelson explained.

To receive this treatment, you need a referral from your doctor proving you qualify.

“We’re accepting people here that have tested positive for COVID, and they have tested positive in 10 days or less. And in addition to that, you can fall into a couple of different criteria, you could be 65 years or older, pregnant, you could have some form of pre-existing conditions. And there’s a long list of people who qualify for it,” Nelson continued.

After waiting a few minutes for the infusion to kick in, we asked Beth how she was feeling.

“I’m fine I’m looking forward to this giving me a boost and hopefully help me feel better,” she said.

Neither Beth nor her husband has taken a COVID vaccine. But she says they both take the virus seriously and are counting on this treatment to make them better.

“I think it will and then once I’m over the covid I’m counting on my natural antibodies to kick in and protect me,” Beth explained.

Other hospitals are setting up their own antibody infusion clinics in other parts across the country. To find out where other antibody infusion clinics are you can click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
SPD is working with store employees to review the store's security footage before they can...
Shreveport Circle K robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought
The NLB store was the scene of a shooting that left two men injured, with one fighting for his...
Customer, suspect injured in liquor store shooting
Caddo Parish authorities are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Wasson Road just...
SUV hits pedestrian, killing him, in Blanchard
A male was found shot dead in a field at East 11th Street at California Street in Texarkana,...
Male found shot dead in yard of vacant home in Texarkana, Ark.

Latest News

Caddo Parish students work to get teens involved in community
Caddo Parish students work to get teens involved in community
Free child car seat inspections
Free child car seat inspections
Peoples Promise Youth Division speaking to the Caddo Parish School Board
Caddo students working to get other teens involved in the community
16-year-old arrested for alleged shooting threat at Byrd High
CPSO Detective Chris Ardoin speaks on Byrd High School threat