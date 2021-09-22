Prize Fest
Mass flu clinic coming to Texarkana

Flu season is just around the corner and doctors are reminding everyone to go get their shot.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Flu season is nearly here, so health officials in Texarkana are hosting a free flu shot clinic at the end of September.

Doctors are recommending everyone 6-months-old and up get their flu shot by Halloween.

The mass clinic will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the 4 States Fairgrounds in Texarkana, Ark. Shots are free, but participants are still asked to bring their insurance card if they have one.

Those with questions should call 870-773-2108.

