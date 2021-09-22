Prize Fest
Man breaks into Jade Express; escapes from police

Officers got the call just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to the 1400 block of Kings...
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are working to learn more following a break-in at a popular Shreveport restaurant.

Officers got the call just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to the 1400 block of Kings Highway.

Upon arrival, officers found the restaurant’s front glass broken in and signs of forced entry, according to officers on the scene.

That’s when a man in a white-T shirt, black jacket and blue jeans were spotted by officers. He then took off on a bicycle, which he later ditched.

Then, he was chased on foot but was able to get away. Officers did not disclose if anything was taken from the restaurant.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

