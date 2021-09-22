Prize Fest
Man accused of obscene acts while asking for directions at La. Tech

Derick Lamar Young, Jr.
Derick Lamar Young, Jr.(Source: Lincoln Parish Detention Center)
By Matthew Segura
Sep. 22, 2021
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Police have arrested a man accused of committing an obscene act in public while asking a woman for directions.

According to an arrest affidavit, it happened at Louisiana Tech University on Sept. 20, 2021.

The Louisiana Tech University Police Department says Derick Lamar Young Jr., 22, of Grambling, was reported to be sitting in a car in the Nathkin Parking lot when he asked a woman for directions. The woman told police that she approached the car and then saw that Young’s penis was exposed and he was masturbating, the affidavit states. Police say video from the area showed the suspect masturbating at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Homer Street.

Young is also accused of exposing himself to another woman on campus on Sept. 21. He was arrested that day on two counts of obscenity and booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. Police say Young admitted to committing the acts.

