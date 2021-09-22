LSUS releases testing protocols for unvaccinated students, staff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSUS has now released COVID-19 testing guidance for students and staff members who are not vaccinated.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

All students and staff must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 4

Unvaccinated individuals will have to be tested regularly

At-home test results will not be accepted

The university has implemented classroom capacity limits, social distancing guidelines in shared spaces, a mask mandate, contact tracing, and quarantining practices. Beginning Oct. 4, all students and employees (except for those in a program that is 100% online) must be vaccinated of tested regularly.

Weekly testing for all unvaccinated students/staff will begin the same day. Those who are unvaccinated may request an exemption, but will still have to undergo weekly testing. Students can download an exemption form here. Staff can download the same form here. Completed forms should be delivered to the Human Resources Management Office.

Unvaccinated individuals will be contacted by the school in the coming weeks with testing schedules and protocols. On-campus testing will be provided at no cost. Results will also be accepted from outside providers, however, at-home results will not be permissible.

COMPLIANCE CATEGORIES

Students and employees will be considered within COVID-19 compliance if they fall into one of the following groups:

Have received at least the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; proof of vaccination must be emailed to covidtesting@lsus.edu and vaccinations MUST be reported to the university for compliance by Oct. 1 at: https://lsucommunity.iad1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_aXiuvOCUy0FVzxQ

Unvaccinated and undergoing weekly testing beginning the week of Oct. 4

Unvaccinated with a submitted vaccination exemption and undergoing weekly testing beginning the week of Oct. 4

Unvaccinated with a verified proof of a positive COVID-19 test within the past 90 days (at the end of the 90-day window, if the student or employee does not get vaccinated, they will need to begin weekly testing)

NON-COMPLIANCE

Students

Any student (excluding those in a degree program that is offered 100% online) who does not present evidence of vaccination must be tested weekly according to this Directive. A student who fails to comply will receive a warning letter and, during the Fall 2021 semester, will be prohibited from participation in Student Organization events, Student Activities Board events, Recreational Sports, or Collegiate Sports.

Testing will continue into the Spring semester, as will the expectation of continued compliance. Non-compliance for the Spring semester may include a student being disenrolled.

Employees

Any employee (excluding those faculty members who exclusively teach in a degree program that is offered 100% online) who does not present evidence of vaccination must be tested weekly according to this Directive. An employee who fails to comply will receive a warning letter for the first two weeks of non-compliance. Subsequently they will be given two weeks to re-establish compliance with this Directive or be subject to disciplinary penalties up to and including termination.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.