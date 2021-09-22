Louisiana seeing increase in patients following signing of Texas abortion law

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More and more people in the state of Texas are crossing state lines to come to Louisiana for women’s healthcare and to terminate pregnancies.

The increase comes after the signing of Texas’ new abortion law. The law states that all abortion providers in Texas must check for a fetal heartbeat before performing the procedure. If a heartbeat is detected, the doctor cannot perform the procedure unless there is a medical emergency.

However, medical experts say a heartbeat can be detected as early as the six week mark, before most women recognize they’re pregnant.

Hope Medical Group for Women is seeing a large amount of patients traveling for healthcare. They say there is currently a three-week wait for appointments at the clinic.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from both a Louisiana Rights to Life representative and a representative from the Hope Clinic.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.