Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

LDH confirms seventh COVID-19 pediatric death as part of 4th surge

The minor was between the ages of 12 and 17 and took place during the state’s fourth surge
In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17. No...
In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17. No further information will be released regarding the child's death.(CDC)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Sept. 22, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed another death of a minor due to COVID-19.

In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17.

No further information will be released regarding the child’s death.

Now, the new number of pediatric deaths during the state’s fourth surge stands at seven. Overall, 16 juveniles younger than the age of 18 have died from COVID-19 in the State of Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
SPD is working with store employees to review the store's security footage before they can...
Shreveport Circle K robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought
The NLB store was the scene of a shooting that left two men injured, with one fighting for his...
Customer, suspect injured in liquor store shooting
Caddo Parish authorities are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Wasson Road just...
SUV hits pedestrian, killing him, in Blanchard
A male was found shot dead in a field at East 11th Street at California Street in Texarkana,...
Male found shot dead in yard of vacant home in Texarkana, Ark.

Latest News

LSUS releases testing protocols for unvaccinated students, staff
Minden Sea of Blue
Minden Sea of Blue
Flu season is just around the corner and doctors are reminding everyone to go get their shot.
Mass flu clinic coming to Texarkana
ProjectCARE offering free mental health services at community event