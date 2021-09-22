Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Kennedy, Edwards meet with Senate leadership on disaster relief for Louisiana

Kennedy and Edwards meet with Collins, ranking member on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee...
Kennedy and Edwards meet with Collins, ranking member on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing and Urban Development.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information comes from the office of Senator John Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards today met with Sens. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) to discuss federal disaster aid for Louisiana in order to help the state recover from Hurricanes Ida, Nicholas, Laura, Delta, and Zeta.

“Our people are desperate, and we have to help them. It’s that simple. The fact that Louisiana stands strong in the wreckage of category 4 storms doesn’t mean we should stand alone. Our state sends a lot of tax dollars to Washington, and Louisianians need a little help now. I’m thankful that Sens. Shelby and Collins took the time today for the governor and me to outline Louisiana’s needs for the Senate Appropriations Committee,” said Kennedy.

Shelby is the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Collins is the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing and Urban Development. Kennedy has noted that one of the greatest needs Louisianians have following Hurricane Ida is long-term housing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
SPD is working with store employees to review the store's security footage before they can...
Shreveport Circle K robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought
The NLB store was the scene of a shooting that left two men injured, with one fighting for his...
Customer, suspect injured in liquor store shooting
Caddo Parish authorities are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Wasson Road just...
SUV hits pedestrian, killing him, in Blanchard
A male was found shot dead in a field at East 11th Street at California Street in Texarkana,...
Male found shot dead in yard of vacant home in Texarkana, Ark.

Latest News

Caddo Parish students work to get teens involved in community
Caddo Parish students work to get teens involved in community
Free child car seat inspections
Free child car seat inspections
Peoples Promise Youth Division speaking to the Caddo Parish School Board
Caddo students working to get other teens involved in the community
16-year-old arrested for alleged shooting threat at Byrd High
CPSO Detective Chris Ardoin speaks on Byrd High School threat